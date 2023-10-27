The UN General Assembly on Friday approved a resolution calling for an immediate "durable and sustained humanitarian truce" in Gaza.

The draft resolution, which was presented by nearly 50 countries, including Türkiye, Palestine, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), was approved by a vote of 120-14, with 45 nations abstaining.

Adopted at the 10th Emergency Special Session meeting on the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, the draft resolution expresses "grave concern" over the "latest escalation of violence" since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

The resolution condemned "all acts of violence against Palestinian and Israeli civilians, including all acts of terror and indiscriminate attacks, as well as all acts of provocation, incitement and destruction."

It also demanded that "all parties immediately and fully comply with their obligations under international law."

Emphasizing the need to protect civilians "in accordance with international humanitarian law and international human rights law," it called for the "immediate and unconditional release of all civilians who are being illegally held captive."

The resolution emphasized the importance of "preventing further destabilization and escalation of violence in the region."

Its passage followed the assembly's rejection of a Canadian amendment, backed by the US, which denounced the Oct. 7 "terrorist attacks" by Hamas.

It also came after four different draft resolutions were vetoed at the UN Security Council in 10 days.