Amid the ongoing and distressing conflicts between Israeli forces and the Palestinians in Gaza, UNICEF MENA voiced its deep concern on Friday, using social media as a platform to shed light on the conflict's devastating impact on children.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, UNICEF MENA expressed, "We are horrified by the scenes coming out of Gaza. Large numbers of children among the victims, 1 million people with nowhere safe to go. This is unacceptable, and the violence must stop immediately."

Prior to this statement, UNICEF had already addressed the dire situation, emphasizing the significant toll the Israel-Palestine conflict has taken on the mental health and overall well-being of children, deeming it a matter of "huge impact" as per the U.N.'s assessment.

Jonathan Crickx, chief of communication at UNICEF State of Palestine, stressed that the conflict has left children emotionally scarred and physically distressed, sharing stories of children living in a state of perpetual worry and anxiety.

Children, he noted, remain one of the most vulnerable groups, enduring the harshest consequences of the ongoing violence.

Disturbingly, official figures reveal that over 500 children are among the 1,537 Palestinians who have lost their lives in Israeli attacks over the past week.

While the exact number of Israeli children affected is not currently available, it is clear that child victims are continuously increasing.

Besides the pervasive exposure to violence, the widespread displacement within and around the Gaza Strip, as well as in Israel, compounds the emotional turmoil and stress experienced by these young souls.

Amid this crisis, Crickx underlined the urgent need for humanitarian assistance, highlighting that over a million children were already in dire need of aid in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank even before this recent escalation of violence. He stressed that hundreds of thousands of children are now reeling from the escalation of hostilities and are in desperate need of humanitarian aid and protection.

The situation is undeniably dire, with Crickx expressing deep concern over the suspension of water and electricity supply to over 2 million people in Gaza.

He explained that this added layer of suffering, depriving children of access to essential services, significantly heightens their vulnerability.

UNICEF has taken action by providing medical supplies and fuel for electricity. However, the current closure of all access points to the Gaza Strip presents a formidable challenge. In response, Crickx calls for the establishment of a humanitarian corridor to ensure the safe delivery of aid.

As the number of internally displaced people in Gaza surges to 200,000, many, including children, are finding shelter in schools. However, the situation remains deeply complex, with overcrowding and limited resources creating further challenges.