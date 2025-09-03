The U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon criticized Israel on Wednesday for dropping four grenades from a drone near peacekeepers in what it called one of the most serious attacks on its personnel since the November cease-fire.

The truce ended more than a year of hostilities and two months of open war between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, but the United Nations has reported several attacks on its positions in south Lebanon since.

"Yesterday morning, Israel Defense Forces drones dropped four grenades close to UNIFIL peacekeepers working to clear roadblocks hindering access to a U.N. position," the force said, referring to the Israeli military.

"One grenade impacted within 20 meters and three within approximately 100 meters of U.N. personnel and vehicles," it added.

The Israeli army did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

The U.N. force said the strike was "one of the most serious attacks on UNIFIL personnel and assets since the cessation of hostilities agreement of last November."

Under the terms of the agreement, UNIFIL has been assisting the Lebanese army in dismantling Hezbollah military infrastructure in the south as it deploys across the region.

UNIFIL said the Israeli military had been informed in advance of its plans to carry out road clearance work near the de facto border southeast of the village of Marwahin.

It said endangering the lives of peacekeepers constituted a violation of the 2006 U.N. Security Council resolution that formed the basis of last year's cease-fire.

"Any actions endangering U.N. peacekeepers and assets, and interference with their mandated tasks are unacceptable and a serious violation of Resolution 1701 and international law," it said.

The U.N. Security Council voted last week for U.N. peacekeepers to leave Lebanon in 2027, allowing only one final extension of its mandate after pressure from Israel and its U.S. ally to wind up the nearly 50-year-old force.

Israel hailed the upcoming termination of UNIFIL and urged the Lebanese government to exercise its authority throughout its territory after the Israeli military severely weakened Hezbollah.

With the U.S. administration dangling a veto threat, the Security Council voted unanimously for a resolution that will extend UNIFIL's mandate "a final time."

Last year's cease-fire stipulates that only the Lebanese army and U.N. peacekeepers can deploy in south Lebanon, excluding both the Israeli army and Hezbollah from the region.

However, Israel has maintained occupying troops in five locations it deems strategic and still regularly strikes Hezbollah targets in a campaign it says will continue until the armed group has been disarmed.