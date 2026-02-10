The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is preparing to withdraw most of its peacekeepers by mid-2027, a U.N. spokeswoman said Tuesday.

Established in 1978, UNIFIL has long operated along the Israel-Lebanon border and has recently been working alongside the Lebanese Army in efforts to dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure following the latest round of fighting between Israel and the Iranian-backed group.

According to U.N. Security Council Resolution 2790, the mission’s mandate was extended for a final time until Dec. 31, 2026.

After that date, the mission must "start the orderly and safe drawdown and withdrawal" to be completed within one year, spokeswoman Kandice Ardiel told dpa.

She said the U.N. expects to redeploy all or nearly all uniformed personnel by mid-2027, with the withdrawal finalized by the end of that year.

Once the mandate expires, UNIFIL will focus on returning personnel and equipment to their home countries and transferring its positions to the Lebanese authorities.

Throughout the drawdown period, the force will be limited to essential tasks, including safeguarding U.N. staff and installations and ensuring the safe exit of peacekeepers, Ardiel added.

Although a cease-fire was agreed in November 2024, Israel has continued to conduct strikes almost daily inside Lebanon, saying it is targeting Hezbollah, and has kept troops stationed at five locations along the border.

Ardiel noted that UNIFIL's troop levels in southern Lebanon have already been cut by nearly 2,000, with additional reductions expected by May. The mission currently consists of about 7,500 peacekeepers contributed by 48 countries.

She stressed that the recent troop reductions are primarily linked to a broader U.N. financial shortfall and cost-saving measures, rather than the approaching end of the mandate.

Lebanon has expressed interest in maintaining some form of international presence in the south after UNIFIL's departure, even if on a reduced scale.

Italy has indicated it plans to retain a military presence in the country.

Germany has been contributing naval forces to UNIFIL's Maritime Task Force since 2006.

The German Navy supports the Lebanese Armed Forces in monitoring coastal waters and preventing the smuggling of weapons and related material by sea.