The U.N. refugee agency in Palestine needs 160,000 liters of fuel on a daily basis to conduct essential humanitarian operations in the Gaza Strip, the agency said Friday.

Earlier this week, UNRWA issued a warning to suspend its operations in Gaza within 48 hours due to the severe fuel shortage.

While Israel has been barring entry of fuel into the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, UNRWA managed on Wednesday to receive a quantity of 25,000 liters (6,604 gallons) of fuel through the Rafah border crossing from Egypt for its operations.

The UNRWA plays a crucial role as the primary U.N. agency operating in the Gaza Strip, providing refuge to approximately 830,000 displaced Palestinians in its schools throughout Gaza, offering them a safe haven from Israeli attacks.

The U.N. agency suspended its operations in Gaza City and northern areas while it operates in the southern part under the Israeli heavy onslaught.

Since Oct. 7, at least 11,500 Palestinians have been killed, including over 7,800 women and children, and more than 29,200 others have been injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel's relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave since last month.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.