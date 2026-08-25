The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) called for immediate international action Tuesday to protect its Qalandia Training Center, north of Jerusalem, after Israeli security forces raided the facility.

"Today at approximately 10:00, Israeli Security Forces forcibly entered” the center in occupied East Jerusalem, UNRWA said in a statement.

At least four armored vehicles entered the premises, accompanied by more than 50 Israeli security personnel, it added.

Approximately 20 UNRWA staff members were present at the site at the time of the incident, the agency noted.

"The entry of armed security forces into a United Nations facility, without the authorization or consent of the United Nations, is unacceptable,” it added.

Earlier Tuesday, the Israeli army carried out raids in the village of Kafr Aqab and the Qalandia refugee camp north of Jerusalem, forcing agency staff to vacate the training center.

Israeli forces also issued demolition warnings for several Palestinian structures in the area.