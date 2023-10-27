Amid one of the most dire humanitarian crises in recent memory, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) finds itself ensnared in an unyielding impasse, with resolutions for a sustainable cease-fire in the illegally blockaded Gaza slipping through its grasp.

The UNSC, comprised of the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and France as its permanent members, wields the ultimate authority in deciding the fate of these resolutions.

However, the international community watches in dismay as these five nations, who hold the power to bring respite to the war-stricken Gazans, continue to block each and every resolution, leaving questions about their commitment to ending the suffering of innocent lives.

While the geopolitical chessboard sees these powerful nations maneuvering, it is the people of Gaza who bear the brunt of the conflict.

Every veto and every rejection only deepens the plight of those caught in the crossfire.

It raises a profound concern about the effectiveness of the UNSC, an entity designed to be the paramount decision-making body within the intergovernmental organization.

Wednesday witnessed another disheartening episode when the UNSC once again failed to pass two crucial resolutions calling for a cease-fire.

One of these resolutions was even drafted by the United States, a staunch ally of Israel.

However, even prior resolutions drafted by Russia and Brazil met the same grim fate, thwarted by the vetoes of the permanent UNSC members.

Amid this struggle, a stark contrast emerges between those who historically align with Israel, including the U.S., the U.K., and France, who continue to offer unwavering support to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

On the opposing front, Russia and China stand firmly in their support for the Palestinians, openly criticizing Israel's aggression.

The UNSC, which should be a beacon of unity in times of crisis, showcases a deeply divided and partisan outlook.

While both the US-led Western bloc and the Russia- and China-led Eastern bloc condemn Hamas for its attacks and call for a cease-fire, politics persistently interfere, denying the people of Gaza the humanitarian truce they so desperately need.

The rejected resolutions, though worded differently, had the same goal in mind - a "humanitarian cease-fire" or "humanitarian pause" that would enable the safe delivery of aid to civilians.

Both the U.S.- and Russian-drafted resolutions condemned the attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians, emphasizing the worsening humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of over 7,900 people since the flare-up began.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., underscored the right of U.N. member states to self-defense, condemning the "heinous attacks" by Hamas and calling on all parties to respect international humanitarian law.

On the other hand, the Russia-drafted proposal called on Israel to rescind evacuation orders for civilians in southern Gaza.

As Vassily Nebenzya, Russia's Ambassador to the UN, stated, "This is the last attempt by the Council to fulfill the noble functions entrusted to it. We urge you not to miss it."

Late Wednesday, the Council's members voted for the US draft resolution, demanding humanitarian pauses in Gaza, condemning the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion, and calling for the immediate and unconditional release of remaining hostages held by Hamas. The resolution received ten votes in favor, but permanent members Russia and China, along with the United Arab Emirates, voted against it, while Brazil and Mozambique abstained.

Simultaneously, the Russia-drafted resolution garnered four votes in favor (Russia, China, Gabon, and the UAE), but the U.S. and the U.K. voted against it, with Albania, Brazil, Ecuador, France, Ghana, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland abstaining.

On Oct. 16, another Russia-drafted resolution on Palestine met a similar fate. China, Russia, Gabon, Mozambique, and the UAE voted in favor, while the U.S., U.K., France, and Japan voted against. Abstentions came from Albania, Brazil, Ecuador, Ghana, Malta and Switzerland. This resolution called for an immediate cease-fire, access to humanitarian aid, the release of prisoners of war (POWs), and the safe evacuation of civilians.

Adding to the mounting frustrations, on Oct. 18, Brazil introduced a resolution calling for humanitarian pauses in Gaza.

This resolution secured 12 votes in favor but was vetoed by the U.S. Russia and the U.K. abstained in this voting.

In another disheartening development, on Monday, European Union foreign ministers struggled to reach an agreement on recommending a "humanitarian pause" to facilitate aid delivery to the war-stricken Gazans. While there appears to be a "basic consensus" among the 27 EU countries, unanimity remains elusive.

As European leaders convene in Brussels to address the crisis, the world watches with bated breath.

The stakes are high, and the hope is that a joint call for a humanitarian pause will provide some respite in this sea of despair.

The resolution emphasizes the urgent need for humanitarian access, aid, and a pause to alleviate the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.