U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres won the backing of the Arab League amid Israeli criticism over his comments on the Gaza war.

Cairo Arab League chief Ahmed Abul-Gheit urged support for the U.N. chief saying Israel's attack on Guterres "is an obvious attempt to terrorize" and that it was "moral and political blackmail."

He added it was "a shameful attack that aims to silence every voice that speaks the truth," according to a statement by the Arab League.

Guterres on Tuesday criticized Israel's relentless bombardment of the Gaza Strip and spoke of "clear violations of international humanitarian law" and "collective punishment."

He condemned the Oct. 7 surprise incursion by Hamas, but said it had not taken place "in a vacuum."

"The Palestinian people have been subjected to 56 years of suffocating occupation. They have seen their land steadily devoured by settlements and plagued by violence, their economy stifled, their people displaced and their homes demolished. Their hopes for a political solution to their plight have been vanishing," Guterres added.

In response, Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Gilad Erdan called for Guterres to resign calling the words "shocking" and demanded that he be removed from office.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen canceled a meeting with Guterres and war cabinet minister Benny Gantz labeled the U.N. chief a "terror apologist."

Meanwhile, Colombian President Gustavo Petro also came out in defense of the U.N. secretary-general on Tuesday.

"The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, has our full support and solidarity," said Petro on X.

"Telling the truth is not a reason for resignation. Israel must comply with United Nations resolutions."