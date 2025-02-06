The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) on Thursday called the international community and "all donors" to help feed millions of Gazans and rebuild the war-ravaged area.

The U.N. agency said it had provided more than 15,000 tons of food since a fragile Jan. 19 cease-fire between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas, feeding more than 525,000 people, but that much more needed to be done.

"We call on the international community and all donors to continue supporting WFP's life-saving assistance at this pivotal moment," said Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau following a visit.

"The scale of the needs is enormous and progress must be maintained. The cease-fire must hold," he said in a statement.

"In critical sectors beyond food – water, sanitation, shelter, even getting children back into school – we need to work together," he said, insisting that "this requires funding."

Helping Gazans become self-sufficient could be through re-establishing commercial markets and local food systems, such as farming and fishing, the agency said.

Skau's visit to Gaza came as Israel and Hamas resumed negotiations on the second phase of the cease-fire agreement, which has paused 15 months of relentless Israeli bombing of the Palestinian enclave.