The United Nations Security Council and the European Commission on Thursday condemned the bombings in Iran that left more than 100 people dead, calling them a "cowardly terrorist attack."

The two powerful explosions in the southern city of Kerman on Wednesday came during a commemoration ceremony for slain Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

"The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security," the U.N. said in a statement.

"The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers, and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice," the statement read.

The German government in Berlin and the EU in Brussels condemned the attack as an act of terror. It was the deadliest attack in the 45-year history of the country.

"The EU condemns in the strongest terms the bombing in the city of Kerman in Iran. This shocking act of terror has cost the lives of innocent civilians, with many injured," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement on behalf of the EU.

The statement expressed solidarity with the Iranian people, adding: "Our thoughts are with the victims and their families."

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday blamed "evil and criminal enemies" of Tehran, without naming them, and vowed a "harsh response."

The blasts ripped through crowds who had come to honor Soleimani, four years after a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad killed the veteran senior commander of the Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the crime on Thursday.

In mid-2014, Daesh terrorists overran large swathes of northern Iraq and Syria.

In recent years, they suffered major territorial losses and military defeats to Western forces in Syria and neighboring Iraq.

However, its operatives occasionally unleash attacks in both countries.