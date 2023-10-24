Palestine's top diplomat, Riyad al-Maliki, criticized the U.N. Security Council's failure to take action to stop Israel's ongoing massacres in Gaza, calling it "inexcusable."

Speaking at a Security Council open debate in New York, Maliki said the council must stop the killings perpetrated by Israel, adding that "continued failure at this Council is inexcusable."

He said that over 2 million Palestinians are on a "survival mission every day, every night."

Al-Maliki said that more injustice and more killings will not make Israel safer, adding that only peace will bring security.

"It must be clear that this can only be achieved by putting an immediate end to the Israeli war launched against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. Stop the bloodshed," he added.

The Security Council has so far been unable to agree on a common line amid the escalation of violence in the Middle East.

Al-Maliki slammed the council, saying it had double standards regarding Israelis and Palestinians.

Last week, a Brazilian draft resolution focusing on humanitarian aid, supported by several countries, failed because of a U.S. veto. Washington has long been accused of shielding its ally Israel from unwelcome resolutions.

The Biden administration is currently working on a draft resolution of its own that emphasizes Israel's right to self-defense.

The U.N. Security Council members were meeting on Tuesday to debate "the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question."

The conflict in Gaza, which has been under Israeli bombardment and a blockade since Oct. 7, began when the Palestinian group Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea and air. It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched a relentless air campaign in the Gaza Strip, targeting schools, hospitals, churches, mosques, refugee camps and more.

More than 7,100 people have been killed in the conflict, including at least 5,791 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis.