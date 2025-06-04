The U.N. Security Council will vote Wednesday on a resolution demanding an immediate and permanent cease-fire in Gaza, but the Trump administration is expected to veto it over its failure to tie the truce to the release of hostages held by Hamas.

The resolution, put forward by 10 elected members of the 15-nation council, does not explicitly condemn Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack or demand the group’s disarmament—two conditions Washington insists on before supporting a cease-fire. Nor does it link the truce to the release of all hostages, although it demands that those abducted by Hamas and others be freed.

Citing the "catastrophic" humanitarian situation in Gaza, the resolution calls on Israel to immediately and unconditionally lift all restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza and its safe and unhindered distribution at scale, including by the U.N. and humanitarian partners. Israel continues to face mounting international criticism for systematically blocking life-saving assistance and weaponizing humanitarian aid delivery.

The United States previously vetoed a similar resolution in November under the Biden administration, citing the same objections over hostages. The current measure is expected to see overwhelming support from the council’s other members, mirroring the 14-1 vote in November.

President Donald Trump’s administration has intensified its Gaza diplomacy, but Hamas has rejected parts of a recent U.S. proposal. Meanwhile, efforts for a cease-fire have stalled as U.S. policy continues to shield Israel from accountability.

The vote comes after a U.S.- and Israeli-backed foundation paused food distribution at its three Gaza sites following reports that dozens of Palestinians were killed while attempting to access aid. Health authorities and humanitarian organizations say Israeli forces opened fire on desperate civilians, a pattern that has drawn global outrage.

While Israel claims the aid initiative prevents Hamas from seizing supplies, the United Nations has rejected the parallel system, saying it fails to meet international standards of neutrality, impartiality and independence. U.N. officials argue that the aid blockade exacerbates famine risks and turns basic supplies into tools of coercion.

The resolution also demands restoration of essential humanitarian services in line with international humanitarian law and past U.N. resolutions—laws Israel is repeatedly accused of violating. Israel’s ongoing military campaign, supported by the U.S., has devastated Gaza’s infrastructure and left nearly all 2 million residents dependent on international assistance.

“The world is watching, day after day, horrifying scenes of Palestinians being shot, wounded or killed in Gaza while simply trying to eat,” U.N. humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said Wednesday. He called for an urgent flood of humanitarian aid and demanded that the U.N. be the central distributor.

Since the war began, the Security Council has voted on 14 Gaza-related resolutions, approving four.

Israel’s U.N. envoy Danny Danon is expected to oppose the resolution, claiming it undermines relief efforts and fails to acknowledge Hamas’ role in the conflict. But critics argue it is Israel’s occupation, repeated violations of international law and siege policies that lie at the root of Gaza’s humanitarian catastrophe.