The United Nations warned Tuesday that thousands of shelters in the Gaza Strip require immediate assistance after recent storms severely damaged displacement sites, further straining humanitarian operations already hindered by daily obstacles imposed by Israel.

Speaking at a news conference, U.N. spokesperson Farhan Haq said humanitarian work continues despite mounting challenges, citing data from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. He said last week’s storms affected at least 80 displacement sites across Gaza, damaging or destroying around 4,000 family shelters.

“Our partners estimate that more than 4,000 shelters were impacted and require urgent solutions,” Haq said, noting that harsh weather conditions have compounded an already dire situation for displaced families.

Damaged tents at a beach tent camp, sheltering displaced Palestinians, after it was flooded by rising seawater during a winter storm in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Dec. 28, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

He added that more than 660 families have received emergency assistance, including food supplies, tents and tarpaulins, but warned that needs continue to outpace available resources. The damage comes as humanitarian access remains constrained and new evacuation orders were issued by Israel in parts of Khan Younis, forcing further displacement.

Haq stressed "the urgent need for sustainable shelter solutions, including repairing damaged homes, clearing rubble to make more land available, and restoring water and sanitation systems."

He also said the Israeli military "dropped leaflets in Bani Suheila and Eastern Khan Younis, which is located east of the so-called yellow line, ordering people to evacuate immediately," noting that OCHA estimates "that more than 400 families remain in the area."

"OCHA reiterates that civilians must always be protected and allowed to flee safely. They must also be allowed to return when conditions permit, if they wish to do so," he said.