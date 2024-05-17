The temporary aid pier established by the U.S. will not replace land crossings into Gaza, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and Hamas said in separate statements on Friday.

"The pier that opened today does not replace or substitute for land crossings into Gaza, every one of which needs to operate at maximum capacity and efficiency," Samantha Power, the administrator of USAID, said in a statement.

"Every moment that a crossing is not open, that trucks are not moving, or where aid cannot safely be distributed, increases the terrible human costs of this conflict," said Power.

Her remarks came after trucks carrying humanitarian assistance early Friday began moving ashore via a temporary pier in Gaza.

This corridor is a multinational and combined effort, Power said, adding it will be used to move aid from a range of partner governments to humanitarian organizations ready to facilitate its distribution to Palestinians throughout Gaza.

"Humanitarian assistance is moved through maritime corridor. The establishment of this corridor comes as already catastrophic conditions in Gaza continue to worsen," she said.

With more than two million people throughout Gaza in "dire need" of food, shelter, medicine and other assistance, Power said it is "vital" that the international donor community maximize all available means to provide aid.

Meanwhile, Hamas also said the aid pier was not an alternative to land crossings under Palestinian supervision. The Palestinian resistance group added that they reject any military presence on Palestinian land.

'Israel should protect civilians and humanitarian workers'

Through the humanitarian maritime corridor, USAID is providing initial contributions of hundreds of metric tons of life-saving aid, including nutrient-rich food and critical supplies such as plastic sheeting for shelter, jerry cans to hold clean water and hygiene kits, she said.

Power also urged Israel to protect civilians and humanitarian workers and to facilitate the transport of increasing aid shipments by land and sea, accelerate inspections, open up all avenues of access, and facilitate safe movements of aid convoys within Gaza so humanitarians can get aid directly and effectively to those who need it.

"We will also continue to push forcefully for an immediate ceasefire – one that brings the hostages home, enables a surge in humanitarian aid, and protects Israeli and Palestinian civilians – and an end to this conflict," she added.

The Pentagon announced on March 8 that it would undertake an emergency mission to establish the pier to deliver up to 2 million meals per day.

The mission includes a floating pier – a 1,800-foot-long causeway – that would be attached to the shore and a group of logistic support vessels.

Israel's attacks on Gaza, which began on Oct. 7, have devastated the enclave and plunged 2.3 million Palestinians into a humanitarian catastrophe while killing over 35,000 people, mostly women and children.

White House: More aid arriving for delivery to Gaza on new pier

The White House said on Friday that additional aid from the U.S. is arriving in Cyprus to load onto ships for delivery to Gaza via a new temporary pier.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that the U.S. has a "robust security plan" to protect personnel involved in operating the pier.