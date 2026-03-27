The United States is considering sending up to 10,000 additional troops to the Middle East, U.S. media reported Friday, fueling speculation that Washington may be preparing a potential ground operation in Iran.

The deployment would significantly expand the U.S. military presence in the region, even as President Donald Trump maintains that Tehran is engaged in peace talks aimed at ending the conflict.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the troop surge is intended to give Trump "more military options" amid ongoing hostilities following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28.

The troops would join thousands of paratroopers and Marines already ordered to the region.

An Iranian official said Wednesday that Tehran would retaliate against a ground invasion by activating Houthi rebels in Yemen to target shipping in the Red Sea, opening a new front in a conflict with spiraling economic, political, and military repercussions.

Trump has repeatedly said he does not plan to send ground troops into combat with Iran.

"It is unclear where precisely forces will go in the Middle East, but they will likely be within striking distance of Iran and Kharg Island, a crucial oil export hub off Iran’s coast," the Journal said.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to Agence France-Presse's (AFP) request for comment.

Trump has pushed back his deadline for strikes on Iran’s energy assets, assuring that talks on ending the war are "going very well."

Israel’s military said early Friday that it carried out "a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime in the heart of Tehran."