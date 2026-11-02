Iran's vice president said indirect exchanges with the United States signaled recognition of Tehran's "victory," as President Masoud Pezeshkian announced Monday that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had granted the government additional authority to pursue negotiations aimed at ending the Middle East war.

"Our enemy failed to achieve any of its objectives in the last two wars. Even today, although the United States, driven by its own goals and concerns regarding domestic public opinion, is engaging in various maneuvers, the messages conveyed to Iran through intermediaries point to an acknowledgment of our victory," said Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, according to IRNA state news agency.

The vice president's remarks presented the ongoing diplomatic contacts as a sign of Iran's success, even as Tehran and Washington continued communicating through regional mediators amid concerns over renewed hostilities.

Pezeshkian said the Iranian government was working toward a diplomatic resolution and had received additional powers from the supreme leader to advance the process.

"We are striving to resolve the issue through dialogue. In this regard, the Supreme Leader has also conferred certain powers on the government," Pezeshkian was quoted as saying by the official IRNA news agency.

His comments followed confirmation from Iran's Foreign Ministry that Tehran and Washington were exchanging messages through intermediaries as diplomatic efforts continued to prevent the conflict from escalating again.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Monday that indirect discussions with the United States were particularly intensive, with Qatar and Pakistan playing prominent roles in facilitating communication.

"Given the sensitivity and gravity of the current situation, consultations and deliberations are very intensive. Qatar and Pakistan are playing a very active mediating role in these negotiations," Araghchi said in a video interview with IRNA.

The statements highlighted Tehran's efforts to present its diplomatic engagement with Washington as consistent with its position in the conflict, while keeping channels open for a negotiated settlement.

Iranian officials did not specify the extent of the authority granted to the government or indicate whether the latest exchanges had resulted in concrete progress toward an agreement.

The diplomatic contacts come amid continuing uncertainty over the future of the Middle East conflict, with regional mediators seeking to prevent a renewed outbreak of fighting.