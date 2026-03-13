Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is wounded and likely disfigured, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said Friday, raising fresh questions about Tehran’s command amid the ongoing US-Israeli offensive.

“We know the new so-called, not-so-supreme leader is wounded and likely disfigured,” Hegseth said at a Pentagon press briefing. He mocked Iran’s leadership for going “underground,” adding, “That's what rats do.” Hegseth suggested the lack of a public appearance, replaced instead by a written statement Thursday, was tied to fear, injury, and flight: “He is scared. He is injured. He is on the run. Who is in charge? Iran may not even know.”

Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, was formally selected by the Assembly of Experts on March 8-9, succeeding his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the opening US-Israeli strikes on Tehran on Feb. 28.

The coordinated assaults, dubbed “Epic Fury” by the US and “Roaring Lion” by Israel, targeted high-ranking regime figures and military sites, marking the start of direct military operations against Iran. President Donald Trump framed the campaign as a move to weaken Iran’s nuclear capabilities and push for regime change.

Iran confirmed Mojtaba sustained injuries in the initial strikes, though state media characterized them as minor, describing him as a “Jaanbaz,” or injured war veteran.

Officials said he was “lightly injured but continuing to operate.” Reports indicate he suffered a fractured foot, facial lacerations, and bruising near his left eye, though full confirmation remains absent, fueling speculation about the severity of his condition.

Since his elevation, Mojtaba has made no public appearances or video addresses, an unusual step for a new Supreme Leader amid national crisis. Iranian officials have emphasized continuity, asserting he remains in command, even as six family members, including his father, were killed in the Feb. 28 strikes.

Hegseth’s comments mark a sharp US escalation, tying the leader’s condition to the military campaign’s success in disrupting Iran’s command structure. Earlier briefings avoided specifics on Mojtaba’s injuries, focusing instead on warnings for Iran to abandon nuclear ambitions.

As US and Israeli forces continue strikes against Iranian military infrastructure, nuclear sites, and regional proxies, Tehran has retaliated with missile and drone attacks on Israel, US bases, and Gulf states. President Trump has rejected any scenario that leaves Mojtaba in power, calling his selection “unacceptable” and predicting he “is not going to last long.”

Mojtaba Khamenei, long a low-profile enforcer of the regime’s hardline policies and close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, faces immediate challenges in asserting authority while injured and hidden. Analysts warn his absence from the public eye could signal deeper instability, complicating Iran’s wartime command.

As the war enters its third week, Mojtaba’s condition and visibility remain central to assessments of the Islamic Republic’s resilience and internal cohesion.