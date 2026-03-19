Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi said the United States has “lost control of its own foreign policy” in an opinion piece published in The Economist amid the ongoing war in the region.

Al-Busaidi said the war in the Middle East, now approaching its fourth week, offers "nothing to gain" for either Washington or Tehran. He called this an "uncomfortable truth," suggesting it demonstrates that the United States "has lost control of its own foreign policy."

He also described military actions by Israel and the United States as "unlawful."

Al-Busaidi had served as a mediator between Iran and the United States in nuclear negotiations until the end of February, when Israel and the U.S. began attacking Iran.

Despite Oman’s mediation efforts, the country has been targeted multiple times by Iranian attacks since the start of the war.