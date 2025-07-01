The U.S. has initiated preliminary diplomatic talks with Israel and Syria regarding a potential security arrangement between the two countries, according to U.S. and Israeli officials who spoke to Axios on Monday.

A senior U.S. official confirmed that the discussions are still at a very early stage, describing them as "very soft preliminary discussions." The current talks involve mid-level officials, with no indication yet of any planned summit between leaders.

Two senior Israeli officials acknowledged that a deal remains a possibility, but cautioned that it would require a considerable amount of time. One official emphasized that such an agreement is "not around the corner."

According to the report, Washington prefers a gradual and phased process aimed at building trust and incrementally improving bilateral relations between Israel and Syria. However, Israeli officials have reportedly urged that any negotiations must ultimately lead to a comprehensive peace agreement and full normalization of relations.

Israeli officials consider the withdrawal from territory occupied since the 1967 war, including the Israeli-controlled buffer zone in the Golan Heights, as a key bargaining tool. They maintain that such concessions would only be possible in return for full peace and recognition.

In the same context, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar vowed Monday to maintain Israel's grip on the occupied Syrian Golan Heights under any future peace agreement with Syria.

"Israel has ruled over the Golan Heights for more than 40 years, and it will remain as part of Israel under any peace agreement," Sa'ar said at a joint press conference with his Austrian counterpart, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, in west Jerusalem.