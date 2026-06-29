Iran and the U.S. have agreed to stop recent hostilities in the Gulf and resume talks over their dispute regarding the Strait of Hormuz, a U.S. official said Sunday, raising hopes of preserving an interim peace deal strained by days of reciprocal strikes.

"Technical talks are slated to continue on all areas of the MoU. Both sides will stand down for now and vessels can move ​freely," the official said, referring to the 14-point memorandum of understanding that was agreed on June 17, ​under ⁠which the Strait would be reopened for traffic. Axios, which first reported the cessation of hostilities, citing a senior U.S. official, said talks would resume Tuesday in Qatar.

A return to diplomacy would follow several days of strikes and counterstrikes since an Iranian projectile hit a cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz Thursday, with both the U.S. and Iran accusing the other of breaking an interim cease-fire that was agreed to on June 17.

Iran launched missiles and drones at U.S. military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain early Sunday, shortly after President Donald Trump threatened that the Islamic Republic would cease to exist if it did not honor the agreement to end the war.

Meanwhile, Israel said Sunday it had once again struck Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah in Lebanon, destroying underground infrastructure used by the group in a village in southern Lebanon.

That came after another strike Saturday, which closely followed its latest cease-fire deal with Lebanon Friday. Iran says ⁠the ⁠fighting in Lebanon must end if the wider agreement is to stick.

The U.S. military said earlier it had struck Iran again, hours after a tanker was hit in the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most important energy shipping route, which Tehran has largely closed for most of the conflict.

"There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started," Trump said on social media, before the Axios report.

"If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!" he added. The 14-point interim peace accord was meant to halt the fighting, which the U.S. and Israel started on Feb. 28 and reopen the Strait while talks proceeded on issues such as Iran's nuclear program.

Violence, accusation follow deal

One round of mediated talks, led by Vice President JD Vance and Iran's parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, was held in Switzerland a week ago and Washington waived sanctions on Tehran, but fighting has since resumed and intensified.

About an hour after Trump's post, Kuwait's army said its air defenses were responding to ​missile and drone attacks, while Bahrain said sirens had sounded there.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement that its navy and air forces ​had launched missile and drone operations targeting U.S. military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain.

The Guards said U.S. strikes had violated the cease-fire and "will result in the complete halt of all diplomatic processes," state-run Press TV said. The IRGC navy command ⁠said American bases in ‌the region "will experience ‌hell in the coming days."

A U.S. official, confirming Iran had targeted U.S. facilities, told Reuters ⁠there were no reported U.S. casualties or major damage to U.S. sites in the ‌Middle East, but the situation was still unfolding.

Hours later, alarms sounded for a second time in Bahrain, where authorities said an Iranian attack damaged a residential building in Muharraq ​province, with no casualties reported. Bahrain urged the U.N. ⁠Security Council to hold an urgent session to hold Iran accountable.

The Kuwaiti army said it had ⁠intercepted two ballistic missiles with no damage or casualties. Separately, Qatar said one of its nationals had died after sustaining injuries from shrapnel aboard ⁠a vessel that had gone missing ​Saturday. A second person was injured in the incident, which was due to "military operations in the area," the Interior Ministry said, without giving a location or apportioning blame.