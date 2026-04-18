U.S. and Iranian technical teams could meet again as early as Monday in Islamabad for a second round of negotiations aimed at advancing a deal to ease tensions and address the ongoing conflict, Pakistani government sources told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Saturday.

Sources said that the technical-level teams of both sides are expected to meet in Islamabad for the next round of talks "most probably on Monday" to finalize a negotiated settlement of the weeks-long conflict between the U.S. and Iran that has crippled global energy supplies and daily life in the wider Middle East.

"Once they reach a draft, President (Donald) Trump, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and some other important heads of states will air dash to the capital (Islamabad) to sign the deal," a source said, referring to multiple reports that alongside Trump and Pezeshkian, leaders of several other regional countries are also expected to attend the signing ceremony.

Negotiators from the two warring sides are continuing to exchange messages through Islamabad since the conclusion of the first round of the talks on April 11-12 in Islamabad to reach a "maximum understanding" before the beginning of the next phase of the much-awaited parleys, sources added.

Pakistan Army chief Gen. Asif Munir held in-person talks with Iranian civil and military leadership this week in Tehran, during which Iran declared the Strait of Hormuz open for commercial ships.

Trump said Thursday that if an agreement is reached with Iran, he may go to Islamabad for the signing of the deal.

"I would go to Pakistan, yeah. Pakistan has been great..." he told reporters. "If the deal is signed in Islamabad, I might go."

A Pakistani government official told AA, on condition of anonymity, that logistical arrangements have already been launched for the arrival of U.S. and Iranian delegations, as well as media personnel covering the event.

On Friday, U.S. media reported that talks are expected to take place on Monday in Islamabad.

There has no official announcement from any of the sides about the timeframe for the next round of talks.

Iranian sources familiar with the negotiations said negotiators from both sides are expected to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday, according to CNN.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday declared the Strait of Hormuz "completely open" for all commercial vessels. The decision was made "in line with the ceasefire in Lebanon," he said on X.

Pakistan army chief concludes Iran visit

On Saturday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan's army, said that army chief Field Marshal Munir, along with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and a delegation, had concluded a three-day official visit to Iran.

During the visit, Munir met Iranian President Pezeshkian and held separate meetings with Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi, commander of the Khatam ul Anbiya headquarters.

The discussions, according to the ISPR, focused on bringing sustainable peace to the region, with particular emphasis on the evolving regional security environment, ongoing diplomatic engagements, and collaborative measures aimed at promoting enduring peace and stability.

Munir "underscored the need for dialogue, de-escalation, and peaceful resolution of outstanding issues through sustained diplomatic engagements," the statement said.

A previous round of discussions between the U.S. and Iran held last weekend ended without an agreement, despite 16 hours of negotiations, which were held after Pakistan secured a two-week ceasefire on April 8.

With Islamabad positioning itself as a key diplomatic hub, all eyes are now on whether the anticipated second round of U.S.-Iran talks materializes before the April 21 target date.