A U.S.-Israeli strike on Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plan killed one person and damaged a building on Saturday, Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency reported.

The deceased was one of the plant's security personnel, the outlet said, adding that one of the plant's auxiliary buildings was damaged by the blast and shrapnel.

Preliminary assessments indicate the plant's main sections were not affected and that it remains operational, the agency added.

The incident marks the fourth time the facility came under attack during the ongoing war that started on Feb. 28.

For its part, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced that "no increase in radiation levels was reported."

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi "expresses deep concern about the reported incident and says NPP (nuclear power plant) sites or nearby areas must never be attacked, noting that auxiliary site buildings may contain vital safety equipment," the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on X.

It is the fourth time the facility has been targeted during the war.

The Bushehr nuclear power plant uses low-enriched uranium from Russia, along with Russian technicians, to supply about 1,000 megawatts of power for Iran.

Its pressurized-water reactor can power hundreds of thousands of homes and other businesses and industries. But it contributes only 1% to 2% of Iran's total power needs.

Iran has been trying to expand the facility to multiple reactors. In 2019, it began a project that ultimately plans to add two additional reactors to the site, each adding another 1,000 megawatts apiece.

The region has been on alert since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.