Iran’s Red Crescent said thousands of civilian locations, including homes, schools and health facilities, have been struck in attacks carried out by the United States and Israel.

In a statement, the Iranian aid organization said that the attacks by the U.S. and Israel struck a wide range of civilian infrastructure across the country.

According to the statement, 5,535 residential buildings, 1,041 commercial units, 14 health centers, 65 schools, and 13 facilities affiliated with the Red Crescent were among the locations hit.

The organization also reported that numerous aid and rescue vehicles were damaged during the attacks, while several relief workers and Red Crescent staff members were injured.

The statement emphasized that the attacks by the U.S. and Israel targeting civilians violate the Geneva Conventions.

"International institutions, humanitarian aid organizations, and human rights defenders are expected to take urgent and effective measures to protect civilian lives, ensure the safety of aid workers, and guarantee respect for the rules of international humanitarian law," it added.