U.S. and Israeli strikes hit the Khondab heavy water reactor in central Iran on Friday, Iranian media reported, with officials saying there were no casualties or signs of radiation leakage.

"The Khondab Heavy Water Complex was targeted in two stages by aggression from the American and Zionist enemy," said Fars news agency, citing Hassan Ghamari, an official in the central Markazi province.

Fars and other media said there were no casualties or radiation leak from the site.

The United States has offered Iran a 15-point proposal for a cease-fire that includes it relinquishing control of the strait, but at the same time has ordered thousands more troops to the region – possibly in preparation for a military attempt to wrest the waterway from Iran's tight grip.

With time running out on a deadline set by Trump for Iran to open the strait, after which he had threatened to destroy Iran's energy plants, he pushed his self-imposed deadline back to April 6 on Thursday, saying that talks on ending the conflict were going "very well." Iran, however, maintains it is not engaged in any negotiations.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday slammed the United States and Israel for their attacks on civilian infrastructure in Iran.

He made the remarks while virtually addressing an emergency session of the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, citing the attack on a girls' school which killed about 170 people, mostly children. The U.S. said it is investigating the incident.

Araghchi said: "The aggressors' targeting pattern, accompanied by their rhetoric, leave little doubt as to their clear intent to commit genocide."

According to Iranian figures, more than 1,900 civilians have been killed and tens of thousands injured since the start of the war, the U.N. human rights chief, Volker Türk, told the council.

Residential buildings, schools, courts, transport networks and energy facilities have been struck across all provinces, Türk said.

He added that the widening Middle East conflict is escalating to "dangerous levels" and called on all parties to protect civilians as required by international humanitarian law, noting that the deadly strike on the elementary school for girls in Minab "evoked visceral horror."

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Iran in late February and the conflict has spread to the wider Middle East region.

Tehran has retaliated with strikes against Israel and Gulf countries allied with Washington.