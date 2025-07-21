Several U.S. officials have reportedly criticized recent moves of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid heavy bombardment of the Syrian capital Damascus, and the attack on a church in Gaza, with one of them calling him "a madman."

"Bibi acted like a madman. He bombs everything all the time," one White House official told Axios, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname.

According to the report, published on Sunday, the Trump team is said to be fretting about Netanyahu, with one official saying there's growing skepticism inside the administration about the Israeli prime minister.

A second senior U.S. official also pointed to the shelling of a church in Gaza this week, which reportedly led U.S. President Trump to call Netanyahu and demand an explanation.

"The feeling is that every day there is something new. What the f***?," Axios quoted the official as saying.

Six U.S. officials told Axios that despite a U.S.-brokered cease-fire that halted this week's escalation in Syria on Friday, this week ended with the White House significantly more alarmed about Netanyahu and his regional policies.

However, Trump has so far refrained from public criticism and it's unclear if he shares his advisers' frustrations, the report added.

Israel has expanded its regional offensive following the start of its war on Gaza. It launched attacks on southern Lebanon on the pretext of the conflict with Hezbollah and also had a brief war with Iran last month.

Lastly, it also hit governmental facilities in Damascus amid conflict between Bedouin tribes and the Druze group in southern Syria.

"In addition to Syria and the attack on the church in Gaza, the murder of Palestinian American Saif Musallet by a mob of Israeli settlers last weekend also sparked pushback from the Trump administration toward Netanyahu's stridently pro-settler government," the report by Axios said.