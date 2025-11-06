The United States has circulated a draft resolution at the UN Security Council seeking authorization for an international stabilization force in Gaza, a key pillar of President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan, Washington’s mission to the U.N. said Wednesday.

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Michael Waltz convened a high-level meeting with the 10 elected members of the Security Council and invited key regional partners – Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates – to discuss the draft, which aims to formalize international support for Trump’s postwar Gaza initiative.

According to the U.S. mission, the participation of regional states reflected “broad regional support for the resolution” and a shared interest in “advancing stability and peace in Gaza.”

The proposed text “welcomes the establishment of a Board of Peace” – a transitional governing body for Gaza envisioned in Trump’s plan – and “authorizes the creation of an International Stabilization Force,” which would oversee the transition following the Israeli military’s withdrawal.

“Under President Trump’s bold leadership, the United States will again deliver results at the U.N. – not endless talk,” the U.S. mission said in a statement.

“The parties have seized this historic opportunity to finally end decades of bloodshed and make the president’s vision of lasting peace in the Middle East a reality,” it added.

Diplomatic sources said the stabilization force would include troops primarily from Arab and Muslim countries and operate under a Security Council mandate for at least two years. Its mission would be to maintain security, facilitate humanitarian aid, and support reconstruction as Gaza begins recovery from Israel's two-year genocidal war.

The creation of the force was part of the fragile cease-fire agreement reached on Oct. 10 between Israel and Hamas, which halted the war that erupted after the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks.

Several countries have reportedly expressed willingness to contribute troops but insist that any deployment must have Security Council authorization.

Trump’s Gaza plan also calls for continued delivery of humanitarian aid, the release of all hostages and a long-term framework for political and economic stability in the territory. Later phases would include the disarmament of Hamas and further Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

No date has been set for a Security Council vote on the draft. For adoption, it would require at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes from any of the five permanent members – the United States, Britain, France, Russia or China.

If approved, the resolution would mark the first formal U.N. endorsement of Trump’s Gaza peace framework and establish an international force tasked with securing a fragile postwar landscape that has left Gaza in ruins and displaced much of its population.