The Trump administration has been engaged in secret negotiations with Hamas over the potential release of U.S. hostages in Gaza, a source familiar with the talks told Reuters.

U.S. special envoy for hostage affairs Adam Boehler has been holding direct talks with Hamas in recent weeks in Doha, the source said, confirming a report by Axios.

Until recently, the United States had avoided direct discussions with the Palestinian resistance group.

The Israeli embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Boehler's office declined to comment. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The source said the talks have focused on gaining the release of American hostages still held in Gaza, but also have included discussions about a broader deal to release all remaining hostages and how to reach a long-term truce.

U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff plans to return to the region in the coming days to work out a way to either extend the first phase of the Gaza cease-fire deal or advance to the second phase, a State Department spokesperson said Monday.