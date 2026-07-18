At least 10,000 people in southern Iran lost access to drinking water after a seawater desalination plant was damaged during U.S. strikes along the country's southern coast, Iranian officials said Saturday, raising fresh humanitarian concerns as temperatures climbed above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

The disruption followed an attack on a desalination facility in the Bonji area of Jask County in Hormozgan province, according to the provincial water utility, whose statement was carried by Iran's government press service and state media.

Officials said the strike destroyed the plant's seawater intake station and an electrical transformer, forcing the facility out of service.

The damage has interrupted drinking water supplies to about 20 coastal villages that rely on desalinated seawater because of limited freshwater resources and scarce groundwater, Iranian authorities said.

The U.S. military has not specifically addressed the reported damage to the desalination plant. U.S. Central Command has said its operations in southern Iran are intended to weaken Tehran's military capabilities and reduce threats to shipping through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

Military officials have said recent strikes have targeted surveillance sites, logistics infrastructure, underground weapons storage facilities and transportation routes supporting Iranian operations.

Iranian officials and local media, however, have accused the United States of striking civilian and dual-use infrastructure, including roads, bridges, tunnels, power facilities and water installations in and around Jask, Sirik and Bandar Abbas. Independent verification of all claims remains difficult.

The latest disruption comes as the conflict enters its seventh consecutive night of U.S. military operations in southern Iran and follows earlier reports of damage to water infrastructure in Hormozgan province. Iranian officials previously said strikes in the Sirik area in June temporarily disrupted water supplies for about 20,000 residents before repairs restored service.

The loss of drinking water poses an immediate challenge for residents of Hormozgan, one of Iran's hottest provinces, where summer temperatures frequently exceed 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). Extended outages could increase the risk of dehydration, heat-related illnesses and sanitation problems, particularly in rural communities that depend almost entirely on desalination plants for potable water.

The incident also highlights Iran's broader water challenges, including prolonged drought, depleted aquifers and growing reliance on desalination facilities along the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman coast. Those plants have become essential infrastructure for communities where natural freshwater supplies are insufficient.

The strikes come amid escalating fighting centered on the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important oil transit routes. The latest escalation follows the collapse of a fragile ceasefire, with both sides accusing each other of targeting critical infrastructure.

The attacks have drawn increasing international concern over the impact on civilians. Under international humanitarian law, installations indispensable to the survival of civilians, including drinking water facilities, are afforded special protection during armed conflict, although the application of those rules is often disputed by warring parties.

Iranian authorities condemned the reported strike on the Jask desalination plant as a humanitarian violation and said emergency measures, including trucking in water and using limited groundwater supplies, were being considered while repair efforts continue.