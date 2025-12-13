Syrian security forces and U.S. troops were wounded after shots were fired at a joint military delegation in Palmyra, central Syria on Saturday, state media said.

SANA quoted a security source as saying that two members of the Syrian forces were injured and the assailant was killed, without providing further details.

The source said U.S. helicopters evacuated the injured to a U.S. base in Syria's Al-Tanf region near the Iraqi border.

Earlier, two local Syrian officials told Reuters that a convoy of Syrian military forces and U.S. forces from the American-led coalition fighting Islamic State came under fire on Saturday while on patrol in Palmyra.

The officials said there were casualties. There was no immediate comment from the Pentagon.

The U.S. has troops stationed in northeastern Syria as part of a decade-long effort there combat Daesh terrorist group.