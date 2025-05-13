U.S. President Donald Trump said he plans to halt sanctions against Syria, as he is expected to meet with the country's new president in Riyadh.

"The president agreed to say hello to the Syrian president while in Saudi Arabia tomorrow," the White House official said Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The meeting comes despite misgivings about the direction of Syria from U.S. ally Israel, which has unleashed military strikes on its neighbor both before and after the December fall of dictator Bashar Assad.

Al-Sharaa, who headed an anti-regime coalition that toppled Assad in December, has been pushing for the removal of U.S. sanctions, a step that Trump has said he is considering.

On Monday, he said, "We may take them off of Syria because we want to give them a fresh start."

The United States has previously said that Syria needs to take further action on key issues, including protections for minorities, for Washington to lift its sanctions, including working to ensure the rights of minorities.