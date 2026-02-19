The United States plans to withdraw all of its roughly 1,000 troops from Syria within the next two months, according to U.S. media reports.

Washington will end its presence in the country after the Syrian government extended its control over the country and the U.S.-backed PKK/YPG pledged to integrate into the state, according to reports.

Television network CBS also reported on the plan, citing unnamed U.S. officials.

The decision comes after U.S. forces recently withdrew from some bases in Syria, including al-Tanf and al-Shadadi, which were used in the U.S.-led international coalition's fight against the Daesh terrorist group.

Washington has drawn close to Syria's new authorities since the fall of Bashar Assad in late 2024 and has transferred thousands of Daesh fighters from prisons to secure facilities in Iraq.

The U.S. is also building up its military capabilities near Iran, where officials have vowed to respond to any attack by laying siege to American military outposts in the region.

U.S. media reported Wednesday that Washington will be ready to launch strikes against Iran as early as this weekend, though Trump has reportedly not made a final decision yet.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.