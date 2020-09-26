A booby-trapped vehicle exploded in a Syrian town on the border with Turkey Saturday, killing seven people, residents said, in an area that has seen regular bomb attacks since the area was liberated from terrorist groups.

The vehicle exploded in the border town of Ras al-Ain which was freed from the control of the YPG/PKK terrorist group last October as part of Turkey's Operation Peace Spring. Two of those killed were children, residents said.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast.

Images from the scene taken by residents showed a group of people standing around the burning and mangled wreck of the vehicle. Video footage showed people carrying what appeared to be at least one dead person in a blanket.

Ras al-Ain, together with other liberated areas, has been put back on the road to normalization with Turkey's rebuilding efforts. Citizens frequently voice that daily life is getting better as a result of the reconstruction of infrastructure, while roads and waterworks have also been repaired.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.