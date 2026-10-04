Gaza's war-displaced population faces yet another winter with little to no shelter and dwindling aid due to Israeli stranglehold on the Palestinian territory.

Displaced people in the southern Gaza Strip appealed Saturday for tents, blankets and basic supplies ahead of winter.

They warned that shelter shortages and dwindling humanitarian aid could leave thousands exposed to rain, cold and strong winds.

Dozens of displaced residents staged a protest in the Fash Farsh area in Khan Younis, urging international organizations and donors to provide shelter materials, food and essential supplies amid Israel’s blockade.

"Our tents are torn and our stomachs are empty. Do not leave us to the unknown," read one of the signs by protesters.

Families said they fear a repeat of previous winters, when heavy rains flooded and damaged tents, leaving them exposed to harsh weather.

Deaths, including mostly children, were also reported during periods of severe cold and after damaged buildings collapsed.

"We are heading into winter and we need tarpaulins, tents, food and health supplies so we can withstand the heavy rain and winds," Iyad Zomor told Turkish Anadolu Agency (AA).

Iyad al-Shaer said many tents offered little protection from cold, rain or wind, urging humanitarian organizations to provide shelter materials before weather conditions worsen.

Ahmed Hassan al-Najjar, who oversees Fash Farsh, told AA that 35 displacement camps there shelter 6,000 families, or about 40,000 people.

He said residents were facing shortages of tents, tarpaulins, food parcels and medical supplies and called for urgent assistance.

Israel's genocidal war in Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 in Gaza since October 2023, while 90% of the enclave’s infrastructure has been reduced to rubble.