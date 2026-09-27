The Palestinian death toll in Israel's genocidal war on Gaza has crossed 74,000, with one more person killed Sunday in Israeli attacks that also injured seven others, medical sources said.

The killing also marks Israel's continuous violations of a U.S.-backed truce in the Palestinian territory since October 2025.

Gazan medical sources told Turkish Anadolu Agency that 28-year-old Palestinian Uday Adli al-Assar was killed in an Israeli drone strike on the al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Two Palestinians were injured, including one critically, when an Israeli drone shelled a gathering of people near the White Mosque in the al-Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City, the sources added.

In a separate attack, five Palestinians were injured when an Israeli drone struck near tents housing displaced people around the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood market in northern Gaza City, the sources added.

Eyewitnesses told AA that Israeli forces opened heavy fire toward western and eastern parts of Gaza City, west of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, and areas east of Khan Younis and northwest of Rafah in the south.

Death toll crosses 74,000

Earlier Saturday, Gaza’s Health Ministry confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from Israel's nearly three-year war has surpassed 74,000.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said the Palestinian death toll has risen to 74,016 people, with 175,068 wounded.

The genocidal war was triggered by the October 2023 Hamas incursion into southern Israel, that caused around 1,200 deaths and took 251 others hostage.

Since the October 2025 cease-fire, 1,145 Palestinians have been killed, said the ministry. It maintains detailed records viewed as generally reliable by U.N. agencies and international organizations.

Meanwhile, seven Israeli soldiers have also died since the cease-fire. Other aspects of the U.S.-brokered cease-fire remain largely stalled.

Israeli forces now control nearly 70% of the Palestinian territory, while Hamas has said it will disarm, a new Palestinian government has not arrived and reconstruction has not yet begun.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israeli forces will not withdraw until Hamas disarms.