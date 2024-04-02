An Israeli airstrike killed seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen, prompting the charity to halt food aid delivery to Gaza, where Israel's offensive has left many Palestinians on the brink of starvation.

The charity, founded by celebrity chef Jose Andres, announced the immediate suspension of operations in the region. Aid ships, which were part of efforts to establish a maritime corridor, are returning with around 240 tons of undelivered aid.

While the Israeli military expressed "sincere sorrow" over the deaths, it did not accept responsibility.

Hospital records indicate that the victims included three British nationals, an Australian, a Polish national, an American-Canadian dual citizen and a Palestinian.

The charity played a crucial role in establishing a sea route to deliver aid to northern Gaza, where much of the population is at risk of starvation due to being isolated by Israeli forces.

Jose Andres, the charity's founder, expressed profound grief for the loss of his colleagues.

He called on the Israeli government to cease indiscriminate killing, end restrictions on humanitarian aid and stop using food as a weapon.

The charity stated that the team was traveling in a three-car convoy, including two armored vehicles, with their movements coordinated with the Israeli army.

United Nations staff members inspect the carcass of a car used by US-based aid group World Central Kitchen, that was hit by an Israeli strike the previous day between Deir Al Balah and Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Palestine, April 2, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the military's top spokesperson, stated that officials are reviewing the incident at the highest levels and an independent investigation will be launched to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Erin Gore, the charity's CEO, emphasized that the attack was not just against the organization but also against humanitarian efforts in dire situations. She described it as unforgivable.

UNRWA reported that 173 of its workers have been killed in Gaza since the war began.

Several countries worked to open a sea route to provide more aid to Gaza's north, where a growing humanitarian disaster looms due to limited supplies reaching the territory through Israeli-controlled land routes.

Despite aid airdrops by the U.S. and others, humanitarian workers say the efforts are insufficient.

Israel has prevented UNRWA from delivering aid to the north, and other groups find sending truck convoys too risky.

Three aid ships from the island of Cyprus arrived with 400 tons of supplies, but only 100 tons were unloaded before operations were suspended. The remaining 240 tons will be returned to the island.

Global outcry

Turkish Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also strongly condemned the Israeli military's latest strike.

In a statement, Altun criticized Israel for its actions, calling them "genocidal acts" that violate international humanitarian law.

He expressed condolences to the families of the aid workers and called for Israel to be held accountable for its war crimes.

Altun emphasized the urgent need for humanitarian aid access to Gaza to prevent a looming famine. He praised the resilience of humanitarian workers in Gaza in the face of adversity.

U.S. National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said the U.S. was "heartbroken and deeply troubled" by the strike. "We urge Israel to swiftly investigate what happened," she posted on X.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed that Zomi Frankcom, 44, of Melbourne, was among those killed and said his government has requested an explanation from Israel.

"This is someone who was volunteering overseas to provide aid through this charity for people who are suffering tremendous deprivation in Gaza. And this is just completely unacceptable," Albanese told reporters.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said his country was working to verify reports of the deaths of U.K. nationals in the strike, which he said was "deeply distressing."

"It is essential that humanitarian workers are protected and able to carry out their work," he wrote on X, also calling for an investigation.

Poland's Foreign Ministry posted "sincerest words of sympathy" to the family of a volunteer who had offered assistance to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, without saying how he was killed. The Foreign Ministry said it is requesting an explanation from Israel.

The mayor of Przemysl, Wojciech Bakun, named the victim on Facebook as Damian Sobol and said he was from the city in southeastern Poland.

A man examines the interior of a destroyed car of the NGO World Central Kitchen (WCK) along Al Rashid road, between Deir Al Balah and Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Palestine, April 2, 2024. (EPA Photo)

Two other Israeli strikes late Monday killed at least 12 Palestinians, including five children, in Rafah, where Israel has vowed to expand its ground operation despite the presence of some 1.4 million Palestinians, most of whom have sought refuge from fighting elsewhere.

One of the strikes hit a family home, and a father and his three children, ages 7, 13 and 19, were among those killed, according to hospital records. Another hit a gathering near a mosque, killing at least six people, including three children.

Aid groups have repeatedly called for a humanitarian cease-fire, saying it's the only way to reach people in need.

The U.S., Qatar and Egypt have spent months trying to broker such a pause and a hostage release but the indirect talks between Israel and Hamas remain bogged down.