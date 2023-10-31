In the heart of the ever-embroiled West Bank, Israeli forces ignited a storm of events on Tuesday morning, launching a series of raids that deepened the already heightened tensions in the occupied territory, following ongoing clashes with Palestinians.

The town of Illar, situated to the north of Tulkarm, bore witness to a dramatic confrontation as Israeli Army forces moved in.

Al-Aqsa TV reported the clashes, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

As the echoes of gunfire reverberated through the narrow streets, two Palestinian groups, the Aqsa Martyrs Brigades and Al-Quds Brigades, jointly declared their role in trapping Israeli forces within the confines of the Shuweika district in Tulkarm.

Reports suggest that casualties were inflicted during this encounter.

As of now, the Israeli army has not issued any official response or comment regarding these claims, leaving room for speculation and uncertainty in an already tense environment.

The West Bank has been a powder keg of emotions and unrest, largely driven by the massive Israeli bombardment campaign ongoing in the blockaded Gaza Strip.

Since Oct. 7, the Palestinian figures paint a grim picture: at least 122 Palestinians have lost their lives, and a staggering 1,680 individuals have been detained by the Israeli army.

The Israeli army has also expanded its operations both in the air and on the ground within the Gaza Strip.

This relentless barrage of airstrikes stems from a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, marking a turning point in this ongoing conflict.

The consequences have been severe, with the death toll climbing to more than 9,800 people.

Among them, 8,306 were Palestinians, and more than 1,538 were Israelis.

Saleh al-Arouri's house

Adding to the turmoil, Israeli forces carried out a significant action by attacking the house of Hamas deputy leader, Saleh al-Arouri, within the occupied West Bank.

The town of Arura, located northwest of Ramallah, found itself thrust into the midst of these tumultuous events.

Witnesses recounted the tense moments as Israeli forces entered al-Arouri's house, ultimately detonating it before withdrawing from the area.

Israel has pointed fingers at al-Arouri, accusing him of orchestrating attacks against Israeli targets in the West Bank.

These allegations have only served to intensify the already precarious situation.