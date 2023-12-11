The occupied West Bank and several other Arab countries observed Monday a general strike in protest of Israel's ongoing atrocities in Gaza.

The comprehensive general strike paralyzed all aspects of life in the occupied West Bank on Monday.

Transportation was disrupted in all provinces, while institutions, banks, schools, ministries and shops shut their doors, with trading in the local stock market suspended as well, according to Anadolu Agency (AA).

The strike coincides with a global call for a general strike – made by the Palestinian Authority and grassroots organizations – in solidarity with Gaza.

Palestinians carry a list of Gaza victims during a rally amid a general strike, Ramallah, occupied West Bank, Palestine, Dec. 11, 2023. (AFP Photo)

The call was made by the National and Islamic Forces, a coalition of major Palestinian factions and supporters across the world, according to Doha-based, Al Jazeera.

"We expect the entire globe to join the strike, which comes in the context of a broad international movement involving influential figures. This movement stands against the open genocide in Gaza, the ethnic cleansing and the colonial settlement in the West Bank," said a statement released by the coalition.

"The strike also opposes attempts to undermine the just national cause of the Palestinian people," it added.

Several Arab countries join

Workers, businesses and institutions in several Arab countries also participated in the general strike to express solidarity with Gaza and call for an immediate cease-fire.

In Jordan, many streets looked deserted and shops were closed in the capital Amman and several other cities as Jordanians joined in, local media reported.

Banners were placed on the doors of closed shops declaring their participation in the strike.

In Lebanon, schools and government institutions were closed.

Mauritania's Ministry of Higher Education postponed all exams and lectures that were scheduled Monday "to allow students to take part in activities held in support for Gaza."

Nearly 18,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 49,200 others injured in Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, according to official figures.