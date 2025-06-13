Israel launched airstrikes across Iran early Friday, hitting nuclear and military sites in what it called a pre-emptive move to stall Tehran’s nuclear ambitions – setting off a chain reaction of regional fallout, global alarm, and a possible collapse of U.S.-Iran diplomacy.

The targets

Israel’s military said 200 fighter jets struck 100 targets across Iran, including nuclear facilities and Revolutionary Guard bases.

Among the hardest hit was Natanz, Iran’s central uranium enrichment hub, where heavy smoke was seen billowing.

In Tehran, blasts rocked the eastern sector where a key Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) compound sits.

Iranian state media reported damage to residential buildings and civilian casualties, with 50 people – women and children included – injured.

The UN’s nuclear watchdog confirmed Natanz was struck and said it was in touch with inspectors in Iran to monitor radiation levels.

Elsewhere, three additional military sites in Iran’s northwest were bombed, in what appeared to be Israel’s widest air operation on Iranian soil.

Death toll

Iranian state outlets confirmed the deaths of two top military leaders: IRGC commander Hossein Salami and Armed Forces Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri – an unprecedented loss of leadership in a single strike.

Why now?

Israel, long wary of Tehran’s nuclear program, has accused Iran of creeping toward a bomb. Defense Minister Israel Katz called the assault a “pre-emptive strike,” saying intelligence suggested Iran was nearing a “point of no return.”

Tensions had already simmered since October, when Iran launched 200 missiles at Israel, prompting Israel to dismantle parts of Tehran’s air defenses.

Just days ago, the IAEA cited Iran for non-compliance with nuclear obligations. Israeli officials repeated calls for global action, saying diplomacy alone had failed.

The players

Although Israel relies heavily on U.S. support, it acted alone in this strike, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said. “We were not involved and our priority is protecting American forces,” he added.

President Donald Trump told Fox News he had advance notice and warned, “Iran must not have a nuclear bomb.” Still, Trump said he was hopeful talks could resume, despite Friday’s bombardment.

Tehran, however, rejected any separation between Israel and Washington, accusing the U.S. of complicity: “This attack could not have happened without U.S. coordination,” an Iranian spokesperson said.

The fallout

Oman, set to host nuclear negotiations Sunday, called the strikes a “dangerous escalation.” Saudi Arabia slammed the “blatant Israeli aggression.”

Israel declared a state of emergency, shut its airspace, and warned of imminent retaliation from Iran. Tehran grounded flights at Imam Khomeini International Airport, and Iraq followed by closing its skies entirely.

Back in Washington, Trump convened national security chiefs. Senator Jack Reed, a top Democrat, called the strikes “reckless” and warned of spiraling conflict.

Markets responded in kind – oil prices spiked 12 percent before settling, though Iran’s oil ministry insisted its infrastructure was intact.

Diplomacy on the edge

The sixth round of nuclear talks between Iran and the U.S. is now in jeopardy. Trump remained cautiously optimistic: “We’re still hoping to get back to the table,” he said.

But in the Middle East, hope is a fragile thread – tugged tight by missiles, fire, and the threat of a wider war.