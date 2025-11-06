The White House is expected to announce later Thursday that another nation will establish diplomatic relations with Israel under the Abraham Accords, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said.

"I'm flying back to Washington tonight because we're going to announce, tonight, another country coming into the Abraham Accords," Witkoff said at the America Business Forum in Miami.

Under the Abraham Accords during Trump's first term as president, a number of Arab countries normalized ties with Israel in 2020.

The accords have also contributed to the severe isolation and weakening of the Palestinians by eroding a longstanding Arab consensus that recognition of Israel should only be given in return for concessions in the peace process. Palestinians, who have been suffering under Israeli occupation for years, have seen the deal as a stab in the back by Arab countries who vowed to support Palestinian independence and press on Tel Aviv to withdraw from post-1948 lands.