The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) called the humanitarian situation in Gaza "inhumane" as he called the blockaded Palestinian enclave a "death zone."

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas and demanded unhindered access to international aid.

"The health and humanitarian situation in Gaza is inhumane and continues to deteriorate," Tedros told a media briefing, adding that Gaza has become a death zone, with much of the territory destroyed by Israel.

"What type of world do we live in when people cannot get food and water, or where people who cannot even walk are not able to receive care? he said, as he criticized Israel for bombing health workers, who carry out vital life-saving work.

"What type of world do we live in when hospitals must close because there is no more power or medicines to help save patients, and they are being targeted by military forces?"

The war started when the Hamas group that controls Gaza launched an attack on Oct. 7 that resulted in the deaths of about 1,160 people in Israel.

Hamas also took about 250 hostages, many of whom were released during a week-long truce in late November.

Israel's ruthless retaliation in Gaza has killed at least 29,313 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to the latest count by the territory's health ministry.

A woman holds a baby as Palestinians fleeing Khan Younis due to the Israeli ground operation arrive in Rafah, Jan. 26, 2024. (Reuters File Photo)

"We need a cease-fire now. We need hostages to be released. We need the bombs to stop dropping and we need unfettered humanitarian access. Humanity must prevail," Tedros said.

Heavy fighting again rocked Gaza on Wednesday as aid agencies warned of looming famine and new talks were held in Cairo aimed at obtaining an Israel-Hamas cease-fire and hostage release deal.

"Severe malnutrition has shot up dramatically since the war started, from under 1% to more than 15% in some areas, putting more lives at risk," Tedros said. He noted that this figure would surge as the war goes on

"This figure will rise the longer the war goes on and supplies are interrupted. We note with apprehension that the World Food Programme cannot get into northern Gaza with supplies."