World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday urged an immediate cease-fire in Gaza to end what he called “inhumane conditions” and warned hospitals there were on the brink of collapse.

"The military incursion and evacuation orders in northern Gaza are driving new waves of displacement, forcing traumatized families into an ever-shrinking area unfit for human dignity," Ghebreyesus said on X social media.

He stressed that the injured and people with disabilities cannot move to safety, which puts their lives in "grave danger."

"Hospitals, already overwhelmed, are on the brink of collapse as escalating violence blocks access and prevents WHO from delivering lifesaving supplies," he said, adding: "We call for an immediate end to these inhumane conditions."

"We call for a ceasefire," he added.

The Israeli army has continued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, killing more than 65,000 Palestinians since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

On Tuesday, the U.N. Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory confirmed that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.