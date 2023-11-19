The World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday labeled Gaza's largest hospital, Al-Shifa, a "death zone." It revealed plans to evacuate the remaining patients, coinciding with the announcement from Israel's army about expanding operations to dismantle Hamas.

The assessment came after a visit by WHO and other U.N. officials to the hospital, which Israeli troops raided earlier this week in pursuit of Hamas members.

Elsewhere, a Hamas health official said more than 80 people were killed Saturday in twin strikes on a northern Gaza refugee camp, including on a U.N. school sheltering displaced people.

Social media videos showed bodies covered in blood and dust on the floor of a building where mattresses had been wedged under school tables in Jabalia, the Palestinian territory's biggest refugee camp.

Philippe Lazzarini, head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, described "horrifying images" from the incident, while Egypt called the bombing a "war crime" and "a deliberate insult to the U.N."

A separate strike Saturday on another building in Jabalia camp killed 32 people from the same family, 19 of them children, Hamas health authorities said.

Without mentioning the strikes, the Israeli army said "an incident in the Jabalia region" was under review.

Israel has vowed to destroy the Palestinian group Hamas in response to the Oct. 7 incursion, which Israeli officials say killed about 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and saw about 240 people taken hostage.

The army's relentless air and ground campaign has since killed 12,300 people, more than 5,000 of them children, according to the Hamas government, which has ruled Gaza since 2007.

The U.N. says some 1.6 million people have been displaced inside the Gaza Strip by six weeks of fighting, and Israel said Saturday its military was "expanding its operational activities in additional neighborhoods ... of the Gaza Strip."

Extreme suffering

Gaza's largest hospital, Al-Shifa, has been a key focus in recent days, with Israeli forces alleging Hamas uses it as a command center – a claim denied by the group and medical staff.

On Sunday, the WHO described the hospital as a "death zone," with a mass grave at the entrance and nearly 300 patients left inside with 25 health workers.

It said it was planning "the immediate evacuation of the remaining patients, staff and their families," warning, however, that nearby facilities were already overstretched and urging an immediate cease-fire given the "extreme suffering of the people of Gaza."

On Saturday, hundreds of people fled the hospital on foot on orders from the Israeli army, according to the facility's director.

Columns of sick and injured – some of them amputees – were seen leaving with displaced people, doctors and nurses as loud explosions were heard around the complex.

At least 15 bodies, some in advanced stages of decomposition, were strewn along the route, lined with heavily damaged shops and overturned vehicles, an Agence France-Presse (AFP) journalist there said.

The nongovernmental group Doctors Without Borders said a convoy carrying its staff and family members came under attack Saturday while evacuating from near Al-Shifa, despite coordinating with both sides. One person was killed.

The WHO said 29 patients at the hospital with serious spinal injuries cannot move without medical assistance, and others have infected wounds due to lack of antibiotics.

There are also 32 babies in "extremely critical condition," WHO said.

Not normal

Israel's siege on Gaza has left food, water, medicine and fuel in short supply, with just a trickle of aid allowed in from Egypt.

Under U.S. pressure, Israel permitted a first consignment of fuel to enter late Friday, allowing telecommunications to resume after a two-day blackout.

The U.N. said Israel had agreed to allow 60,000 liters (16,000 gallons) of fuel a day from Saturday but warned it only around a third of what is needed.

Israel has told Palestinians to move south for their safety, but deadly strikes continued there, too.

At least 26 people were killed in a residential building on Saturday, according to the director of the Al-Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis.

A boy reacts as relatives of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes mourn at Al-Nasser hospital, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas, in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Palestine, Nov. 19, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

In a scene now tragically familiar in Gaza, mourning relatives wept at the hospital where the bodies of those killed were laid out on the ground in white, blood-stained shrouds, several children among them.

Diplomacy to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas is continuing, with a U.S. official saying more fuel deliveries and a "significant pause" in fighting would come "when hostages are released."

The White House denied, however, a Washington Post report of a tentative agreement, with National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson saying, "We continue to work hard to get to a deal."

Relatives of those taken, who range from infants to octogenarians, piled pressure on Israel's government Saturday after arriving outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem office on a march from Tel Aviv.

"It's not normal to have children kidnapped for 43 days. We don't know what the government is doing; we don't have any information," said marcher Ari Levi.

The bodies of two female hostages were recovered in Gaza this week, the Israeli military said, while four abductees have so far been released by Hamas and a fifth rescued by troops.

Gaza's fate after the conflict remains unclear, and Biden argued in an opinion piece published Saturday that the coastal territory and the Israeli-occupied West Bank should come under a single "revitalized" administration.

"As we strive for peace, Gaza and the West Bank should be reunited under a single governance structure, ultimately under a revitalized Palestinian Authority," he wrote in The Washington Post.

Netanyahu has insisted the Palestinian Authority "in its current form is not capable of receiving responsibility for Gaza."

Biden also threatened sanctions, including visa bans, against Israeli settlers who have ramped up attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank in recent weeks.