Condemnations poured in from around the world after Israel ruthlessly attacked Gaza's last Christian hospital in an airstrike on Tuesday, killing 500 people.

Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit called for leaders to "stop this tragedy immediately" after strikes on the Gaza hospital.

"What diabolical mind intentionally bombards a hospital and its defenceless inhabitants?" he wrote on X, previously known as Twitter, vowing that "Arab mechanisms will document these war crimes and the criminals will not get away with their actions."

Qatar's Foreign Ministry issued a statement, strongly condemning the Israeli airstrike.

"The expansion of Israeli attacks over the Gaza Strip to include hospitals, schools and other population centers is a dangerous escalation," the statement said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) "strongly" condemned the Israeli airstrike on the hospital.

"WHO strongly condemns the attack on Al Ahli Arab Hospital in north Gaza," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO's director-general, said on X.

"We call for the immediate protection of civilians and health care, and for the evacuation orders to be reversed," Tedros said.

Earlier, Palestinian Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qudra had told Anadolu Agency (AA) that more than 500 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza.

EU chief Charles Michel said that targeting civilian infrastructure in Gaza breaks international law after the deadly strike on the hospital.

"We got this information when we were together during this virtual meeting with the leaders. It seems to be to be confirmed and an attack against a civilian infrastructure is not in line with international law," Michel said after a videoconference of EU leaders.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the news from Gaza "devastating," adding, "International human rights laws need to be respected at all times." Like most other Western leaders, Trudeau pledged full solidarity with Israel following Hamas's surprise attack on Oct. 7.