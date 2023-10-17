Condemnations poured in from around the world after Israel's ruthless attack on Gaza's last Christian hospital was bombarded in an airstrike on Tuesday.

Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit called for leaders to "stop this tragedy immediately" after strikes on the Gaza hospital.

"What diabolical mind intentionally bombards a hospital and its defenceless inhabitants?" he wrote on X, previously Twitter, vowing that "Arab mechanisms will document these war crimes and the criminals will not get away with their actions."

Qatar's foreign ministry issued a statement, strongly condemning the Israeli airstrike.

"The expansion of Israeli attacks over the Gaza Strip to include hospitals, schools, and other population centers is a dangerous escalation," the statement said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) "strongly" condemned the Israeli airstrike on the hospital.

"WHO strongly condemns the attack on Al Ahli Arab Hospital in north Gaza," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director general, said on X.

Earlier, more than 500 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Tedros said: "We call for the immediate protection of civilians and health care, and for the evacuation orders to be reversed."

EU chief Charles Michel said that targeting civilian infrastructure in Gaza breaks international law after a deadly strike on a hospital.

"We got this information when we were together during this virtual meeting with the leaders. It seems to be to be confirmed and an attack against a civilian infrastructure is not in line with international law," Michel said after a videoconference of EU leaders.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the news from Gaza "devastating," adding "international human rights laws need to be respected at all times." Like most other Western leaders, Trudeau pledged full solidarity with Israel following Hamas's surprise attack on Oct. 7.