World leaders on Thursday urged Israel and Hamas to honor their commitments after President Donald Trump announced the “first phase" of a peace deal, calling it a major breakthrough in Israel's two-year war on Gaza.

Hamas will release all 20 living hostages in the coming days in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, while the Israeli military will begin a withdrawal from the majority of Gaza.

"This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace," Trump wrote on social media.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on social media: "With God’s help we will bring them all home."

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on Thursday hailed the deal between Israel and Hamas as a "historic moment."

"This agreement does not only close the chapter of war; it also opens the door of hope for the peoples of the region for a future defined by justice and stability," el-Sissi wrote on social media.

China hoped for a "lasting and comprehensive" cease-fire in Gaza, with Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun saying that Xi Jinping's government expects the agreement to ease the "humanitarian crisis" in Gaza and calm tensions in the Middle East.

"We are ready to work with the international community to make unremitting efforts to promote a comprehensive, fair and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue and the realization of peace and stability in the Middle East," he said, noting that China advocates for a two-state solution.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomed the agreement and said he was hopeful for a full deal this week.

Merz said the developments are encouraging and there’s "a great opportunity to reach an agreement with Hamas in the coming hours already" for the remaining hostages to be released this week and for the Israeli military to pull back.

He told reporters that "hopes regarding Israel and the Gaza Strip increased again last night, but this is not yet really concluded, so we are of course watching the situation very closely and remain optimistic that ... a solution will be reached there this week."

Jordan's deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Ayman Safadi, praised the efforts of Egypt, Qatar and the United States and thanked Türkiye for its role in the deal.

Safadi stressed the need for aid to enter Gaza and said Jordan was ready to resume aid deliveries.

Saudi Arabia welcomed the possible start of a cease-fire, with the Foreign Ministry expressing "its hope that this important step will lead to urgent action to alleviate the humanitarian suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, a complete Israeli withdrawal, the restoration of security and stability and the initiation of practical steps to achieve a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders."

Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Sugiono expressed support for the agreement.

"I think this is a progress we welcome, and hopefully it can continue into the next phases," Sugiono said after a meeting with the Netherlands’ Foreign Minister, David van Weel, in Jakarta.

Foreign Minister David van Weel, speaking during a visit to Indonesia, said the agreement is "a significant step and a historical turning point for peace and stability in the Middle East."

"It can put an end to two years of unimaginable suffering. But the full implementation of this plan is crucial. And that starts with the release of hostages, the unhindered access for humanitarian aid, and the cessation of all hostilities," he said.

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun said he hoped the initial agreement would "constitute a first step toward a permanent cease-fire and an end to the humanitarian suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people in Gaza."

Aoun called for "continued international and regional efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace in the region that guarantees the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people" and for Israel to "halt its aggressive policies in Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, whose country played a role in the negotiations, hailed the agreement. In a statement posted on X, Erdogan thanked Trump for "demonstrating the necessary political will" as well as Qatar and Egypt for facilitating the deal.

Erdogan said Türkiye would closely monitor the full implementation of the agreement and continue to contribute to the process.

"I extend my heartfelt greetings to my Palestinian brothers and sisters who have endured indescribable suffering for two years," he said.

Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry said sending humanitarian aid to the region is a priority and stressed the urgent need to begin rebuilding Gaza.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the agreement is a "great hope for the hostages and their families, for the Palestinians in Gaza, and for the entire region."

In a message posted on X, Macron commended "the efforts of President @realDonaldTrump, as well as the Qatari, Egyptian, and Turkish mediators who helped make it happen," and called on the warring parties "to strictly uphold" the terms of the deal.

Macron added that the deal will be discussed in Paris later Thursday during a meeting between European and Arab countries' foreign ministers on the future of Gaza. "This agreement must mark the end of the war and the beginning of a political solution based on the two-state solution," he said.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed news of the agreement and urged an immediate lifting of restrictions on aid.

Speaking while on a trade mission to India, Starmer praised the "tireless diplomatic efforts" of the U.S., as well as Egypt, Qatar and Turkey in bringing about the deal. The U.K. will support efforts to turn the cease-fire into a "sustainable path" to long-term peace, he said.

"This is a moment of profound relief that will be felt all around the world, but particularly for the hostages, their families and for the civilian population of Gaza, who have all endured unimaginable suffering over the last two years," he said.

Italy’s Premier Giorgia Meloni hailed the agreement, calling it "extraordinary news."

"This agreement and the broader path outlined by the Trump plan constitute a unique opportunity to end this conflict that must be seized," Meloni said. "Therefore, I urge all parties to fully respect the measures already agreed upon and to work to swiftly implement the next steps envisaged in the peace plan."

Meloni said Italy will continue to support the mediators’ efforts, standing "ready to contribute to the stabilization, reconstruction, and development of Gaza."

"The United Nations will support the full implementation of the agreement and will scale up the delivery of sustained and principled humanitarian relief, and we will advance recovery and reconstruction efforts in Gaza," U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement.

The U.N. chief urged all parties "to seize this momentous opportunity to establish a credible political path forward towards ending the occupation, recognizing the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people, and achieving a two-state solution that enables Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security."

"I am relieved that the hostages will soon be reunited with their families," Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney posted on social media.

"After years of intense suffering, peace finally feels attainable," he said. "Canada calls on all parties to swiftly implement all agreed terms and to work towards a just and lasting peace."

Carney, like several other leaders, praised Qatar, Egypt and Turkey for their role in the negotiations.

"I want to take the opportunity to say that I will sign the candidacy of Donald J. Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, in recognition of his extraordinary contribution to international peace," Argentine President Javier Milei posted on X.

"Any other leader with similar achievements would have received it a long time ago," the libertarian leader and Trump ally wrote.

"Japan welcomes that the agreement on the ‘first phase’ has been reached among the involved parties," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters. "This agreement is an important step toward de-escalating the situation and achieving the two-state solution," he said.

He also praised the U.S., Qatar, Egypt, Turkey and other mediating countries for their "relentless effort" and sought "sincere and steady implementation" by all involved parties.

Hayashi promised Tokyo’s support and contribution to improving Gaza’s humanitarian conditions and reconstruction.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the agreement as a "ray of light." The announcement brought "hope that after eight decades of conflict and terror, we can break this cycle of violence and build something better," he said.

"Today the world has cause for real hope," the Australian leader added.

"Over the past two years, both Israelis and Palestinians have suffered immensely," New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters said Thursday. "Today is a positive first step in bringing that suffering to an end."

Peters urged Hamas and Israel to fulfill their parts of the deal.

"We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X.