U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday unveiled a sweeping 20-point plan aimed at ending nearly two years of relentless conflict in Gaza, winning broad international support even as uncertainty looms over whether Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group controlling the enclave, will accept the proposal.

Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented the plan at a White House press conference, outlining a framework that includes the immediate release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, the exchange of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, complete disarmament of Hamas, a staged withdrawal of Israeli forces and the formation of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee to govern Gaza under the oversight of an international “Board of Peace.”

Trump suggested the panel could be chaired by himself, with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair among potential members, describing it as a supervisory body for Gaza’s administration and reconstruction.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair gestures as he speaks during a press conference with Kosovo President, following their meeting, Pristina, Kosovo, June 10, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Netanyahu hailed the plan as a “decisive step” toward ending the war and restoring Israel’s security, emphasizing that under its provisions, Hamas’ military infrastructure would be dismantled and its political authority eliminated. “We are getting all our hostages back,” Netanyahu said.

Arab and Muslim support

Arab states welcomed the plan swiftly.

Bahrain called it “a positive initiative to achieve security and peace in the Middle East,” while Kuwait emphasized that the proposal aimed to end Palestinian suffering, safeguard inalienable rights, support reconstruction and prevent displacement, with East Jerusalem as the capital of a prospective Palestinian state.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun praised the plan’s potential to end civilian bloodshed, while Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi highlighted its humanitarian focus.

Foreign ministers from Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Türkiye, Indonesia and Pakistan issued a joint statement affirming readiness to engage constructively with the United States to implement the plan.

European weight

European leaders expressed similar backing.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called on all parties to seize the opportunity, stressing that a two-state solution remains the “only viable path” for lasting peace.

French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and officials from Italy, Spain, Belgium and Switzerland voiced support, emphasizing humanitarian relief, hostage release and reconstruction as key priorities.

Kaja Kallas, the EU foreign policy chief, described Trump’s initiative as offering “the best immediate chance” to end the conflict.

Asia and Oceania

Asia and Oceania also endorsed the plan.

China called for a comprehensive cease-fire, the release of detainees and immediate negotiations to ease tensions, while Australia emphasized Palestinian self-determination and encouraged all parties to engage seriously.

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan highlighted the plan as a “unique opportunity” to stabilize the region through dialogue, mutual trust and respect for international law.

The Palestinian Authority (PA), which governs parts of the West Bank, praised the initiative as a potential step toward a two-state solution.

It reaffirmed commitments to political reforms, including elections and ending payments to families of prisoners and deceased attackers – reforms Israel has long demanded.

Under Trump’s plan, the PA could eventually assume governance of Gaza after a “radical transformation,” overseen by the international Board of Peace.

Hamas’ skepticism

Yet skepticism persists.

Hamas has not participated in negotiations and expressed doubts about the plan, with officials describing it as “completely biased to Israel” and imposing “impossible conditions” designed to eliminate the group.

Mediators from Qatar and Egypt shared the 20-point plan with Hamas negotiators late Monday, who pledged to review it in “good faith.”

Trump warned that if Hamas rejects the plan, Israel would have “full support” from the United States for any military action deemed necessary.

Human cost on the ground

On the ground, Gaza continues to suffer.

Israeli forces have pushed deeper into Gaza City, targeting residential neighborhoods, displacing families and killing at least 11 civilians in recent attacks.

More than 66,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have died since October 2023.

Civilians remain uncertain whether the U.S.-brokered proposal can end occupation or secure meaningful autonomy.

Salah Abu Amr, 60, a father of six in Gaza City, told Reuters, “We want the war to end, but we want the occupation army that killed tens of thousands to leave us alone... neither Trump nor Netanyahu can be trusted.”

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu depart the room following a joint press conference in the State Dining Room of the White House, Washington, U.S., Sept. 29, 2025. (EPA Photo)

Key provisions of the plan include an immediate cease-fire, a 72-hour window for Hamas to release all hostages and a staged Israeli withdrawal that will only proceed as international security forces are deployed.

Israel would maintain a vague “security perimeter,” while Hamas would have no role in governing Gaza.

Its infrastructure would be dismantled, with members offered amnesty or safe passage out of the territory.

Humanitarian aid would be administered by neutral international bodies such as the U.N. and Red Crescent.

The plan also specifies the eventual establishment of a pathway toward Palestinian statehood, contingent on PA reforms and Gaza’s redevelopment, but leaves the territory under international supervision for the foreseeable future.

Netanyahu and members of his right-wing coalition have expressed skepticism, warning that any future PA involvement or recognition of a Palestinian state is unacceptable.