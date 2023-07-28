A missile hit a cafe in the center of Taganrog, a southern Russian city, injuring at least 15 people, as reported by Governor Vasily Golubev on his Telegram channel on Friday with no reported fatalities in the incident.

The aftermath of the missile strike has been captured in harrowing images circulating on social media, showing significant devastation in the street. Videos depict a massive cloud of smoke hovering over the city.

Blaming the Ukrainian authorities, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Telegram that the missile strike amounted to a terrorist attack on the residential infrastructure of Taganrog in the Rostov region. According to the ministry, Russian air defenses were successful in intercepting the missile, but debris from the interception still caused damage.

The Russian military said that the Ukrainian forces had converted the S-200 air defense system into an offensive weapon, using it to launch the attack on Taganrog.

Taganrog, located on the Sea of Azov in close proximity to the Ukrainian Donetsk region, has been at the forefront of ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Large parts of the Donetsk region remain occupied by Russian troops, with the front line situated approximately 120 kilometers (74.57 miles) away from Taganrog.

For the past 17 months, Russia has been involved in a full-scale war against Ukraine, resulting in regular shelling of towns and cities in the neighboring country. On this occasion, casualties and damage in Russia were comparatively limited compared to the devastating consequences of the conflict on the Ukrainian side.

In a separate incident reported on Friday, Russia's air defense successfully shot down a drone over the capital city, Moscow. Both Moscow's mayor and the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the interception. The ministry described it as an attempted terrorist attack by the "Kyiv regime." Fortunately, no casualties were reported from the incident.

This marks the second time in the week that drones have been intercepted over Moscow, raising concerns about potential security threats in the capital. On Monday, two drones were similarly thwarted by air defense systems, with one causing damage to a business center building and the other falling onto a street, but no injuries were reported in that incident either.

As tensions continue to escalate, Russia has recently intensified penalties for individuals who ignore conscription notices. The fines for failing to comply with military recruitment orders have been increased tenfold, now reaching up to 30,000 roubles ($325.87), as authorities fear a potential surge in conscription evasion.

With the situation remaining tense and unpredictable, authorities on both sides of the conflict are closely monitoring developments to prevent further escalation and protect civilian populations in affected regions.