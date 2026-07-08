A joint declaration by members of NATO after the alliance’s summit in Ankara that concluded on Wednesday underlined commitment to joint defense and unveiled new defense procurements.

In their declaration, European allies and Canada said they were assuming greater responsibility for the ⁠alliance's ⁠defence, as allies announced a total of more than $50 billion in new procurements.

NATO members also pledged €70 billion ($80 billion) in military assistance to ⁠Ukraine for 2026 and "at least equivalent levels" of support ​in 2027, according to ​the declaration.

The declaration said that the countries reaffirmed ironclad commitment to collective defense under the alliance’s Article 5 pact, something to appease US President Donald Trump who aired his grievances earlier for what he termed lack of support from allies in US operations.

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