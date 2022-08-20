A mosque in Veldhoven was targeted by an arson attack, near the Dutch city of Eindhoven early Saturday, according to an official statement.
The fire was brought under control in an hour, the fire department said in the statement.
The public news agency NOS reported that the police suspected arson and the building was severely damaged.
The police have launched an investigation into the incident.
