A newly released batch of documents from investigation into the deceased convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein includes references to numerous high-profile figures.

President Donald Trump, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and British billionaire Richard Branson are among some of the people named in the documents.

Here are key details about mentions of the celebrities, none of whom has been accused of wrongdoing:

Donald Trump

The files included an FBI-compiled list of sexual assault allegations related to President Donald Trump -- many of them involving anonymous callers and unverified tips.

The allegations, some secondhand, were sent to the FBI's National Threat Operations Center, which receives information by phone and electronically.

The document suggests that investigators followed up on a number of the tips. Some were deemed to lack credibility.

Trump has long denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein.

The Justice Department said in a statement accompanying Friday's file dump: "Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false."

Bill Gates

In a draft email among the documents, Epstein alleged Gates had engaged in extramarital affairs.

Epstein wrote in the email that his relationship with Gates had ranged from "helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of sex with russian girls, to facilitating his illicit trysts, with married women."

The Gates Foundation, in a statement to The New York Times, denied the allegations of affairs.

Richard Branson

Files show friendly relations between the two billionaires.

Branson wrote in an email sent to Epstein on Sept 11, 2013: "It was really nice seeing you yesterday. The boys in Watersports can't stop speaking about it! Any time you're in the area would love to see you. As long as you bring your harem!"

A representative for Branson's company said on Friday that "any contact Richard and Joan Branson had with Epstein took place on only a few occasions more than twelve years ago, and was limited to group or business settings," according to US media reports.

"Richard believes that Epstein's actions were abhorrent and supports the right to justice for his many victims," the representative said.

Elon Musk

The files contain numerous exchanges between Epstein and billionaire entrepreneur Musk.

Epstein sent Musk an email in November 2012 asking "how many people will you be for the heli to island."

"Probably just Talulah and me. What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?" Musk replied.

Musk said in a post on X responding to the revelations he "was well aware that some email correspondence with (Epstein) could be misinterpreted and used by detractors to smear my name."

"I don't care about that, but what I do care about is that we at least attempt to prosecute those who committed serious crimes with Epstein, especially regarding heinous exploitation of underage girls," Musk wrote.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

The disgraced former prince invited Epstein to visit him at Buckingham Palace in September 2010 while the financier was making a trip to London.

An email exchange shows Epstein contacting Andrew to ask: "What time would you like me... we will also need... private time."

Andrew replied: "we could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy."

Andrew made the offer after Epstein proposed a month earlier introducing him to a 26-year-old Russian woman, according to the documents.

The former prince said he "would be delighted to see her," although there is no suggestion in the material that any meeting took place.

Howard Lutnick

Emails show that Epstein and businessman Lutnick -- currently Trump's commerce secretary -- made plans in December 2012 to lunch on Epstein's Caribbean island.

"We are heading towards you from St. Thomas" Lutnick's wife wrote to Epstein's secretary, asking where they should anchor.

Steve Tisch

Several mails suggested Epstein connected Steve Tisch, the 76-year-old producer of the movies "Forrest Gump" and "Risky Business" and the co-owner of the New York Giants football team, with multiple women.

In one exchange with Tisch, Epstein describes a woman as "russian, and rarely tells the full truth, but fun."